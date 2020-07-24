AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 5,120 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

AltraVue Capital LLC reduced its position in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial makes up about 0.4% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of B. Riley Financial worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 40,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,146 shares of company stock worth $1,087,456. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. 935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,259. The company has a market cap of $591.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.21) million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

