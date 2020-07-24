AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 9,150 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

AltraVue Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. Landec comprises approximately 2.0% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 1.17% of Landec worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Landec by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Landec in the first quarter worth $143,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Landec in the first quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Landec by 102.5% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,695,000 after buying an additional 1,205,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research downgraded Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.36. 2,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,408. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at $301,482. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landec Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

