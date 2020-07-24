AltraVue Capital LLC Trims Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

AltraVue Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Cable One accounts for 6.4% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cable One worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Cable One by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total transaction of $589,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,314. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,045.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock traded up $13.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,787.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,770.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,701.97. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,044.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Cable One’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 40.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 price target (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,726.67.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

