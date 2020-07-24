Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Altria Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.82. 241,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,337. The company has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

