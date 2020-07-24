Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 220,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of -84.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

