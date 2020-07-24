Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 102,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 502.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 163,936 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $6,473,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. 6,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

