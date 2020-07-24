American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Lifted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,667 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $746,000. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 7.4% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 10.2% in the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in American Express by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.14. 123,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,059. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.83.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

