AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $101.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55. AMETEK has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

