Analysts Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Announce -$0.94 EPS

Brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($1.01). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of ITCI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,136. The company has a current ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,069,000 after buying an additional 1,150,566 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 249,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 906,002 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,153,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after buying an additional 886,696 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,542,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after buying an additional 527,274 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

