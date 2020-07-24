Analysts Anticipate La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Post -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to report ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.44). La Jolla Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million.

LJPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 615,129 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,081,796.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 253,553 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $1,237,338.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 112.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

LJPC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. 11,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.53.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

