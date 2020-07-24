Analysts Set Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) PT at $22.08

Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Cfra lowered their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Adient by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adient during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Adient during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adient during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADNT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,637. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adient will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

