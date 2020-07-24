Analysts Set Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Price Target at $200.45

Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Edward Jones cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,393,000 after purchasing an additional 72,389 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,534,000 after purchasing an additional 47,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

DG traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.58. 31,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,967. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.96. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.