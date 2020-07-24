Analysts Set Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Target Price at $5.00

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

DS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Drive Shack by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. 22,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.67. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 480.82%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Drive Shack will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.