Analysts Set Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Target Price at $55.38

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 88,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,158. Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,201,000 after buying an additional 967,112 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

