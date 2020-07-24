Analysts Set Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target at $63.48

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.90. 978,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,381,472. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 57,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 272,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 17.0% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 430,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,460 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 28,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

