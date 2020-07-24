Analysts Set Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Target Price at $9.00

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

PINWF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PINWF stock remained flat at $$3.03 on Tuesday. 1,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

