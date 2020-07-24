Analysts Set Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) PT at $12.67

Shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Secureworks by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 65,459 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Secureworks by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Secureworks by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 106,836 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Secureworks by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. 1,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Secureworks has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $975.82 million, a P/E ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.85 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Secureworks will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

