Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price at $8.68

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SunPower from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,219,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,564,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SunPower by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after buying an additional 1,112,016 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 219,787 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 91,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

