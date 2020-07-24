Analysts Set T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Target Price at $3.00

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Shares of TTOO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 193,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,187,230. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 380,459 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 519,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 142,132 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 660.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 138,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 101,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.