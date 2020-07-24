Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,321 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,049,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $311,029,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $152,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,346 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 75.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,555,461 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $122,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 22,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,539. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BUD. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.