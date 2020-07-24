Ankr Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.61 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $35.73 million and $11.61 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Coinone and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044082 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.37 or 0.05397656 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00057101 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016770 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,162,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bitinka, Coinone, ABCC, Bilaxy, Upbit, Coinall, Binance DEX, BitMax, Coinsuper, Huobi Korea, Sistemkoin, Bgogo, IDEX, KuCoin, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

