Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Stake Reduced by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 12.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Anthem by 9.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 77.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.2% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $272.10. The stock had a trading volume of 47,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,199. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $309.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. SVB Leerink began coverage on Anthem in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.31.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,771 shares of company stock worth $11,041,447 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.