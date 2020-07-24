Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Antofagasta from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

