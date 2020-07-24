Artfinity Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Artfinity token can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Artfinity has a market cap of $1.78 million and $42,206.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Artfinity

AT is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

