At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Stock Price Up 15%

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) rose 15% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $7.90, approximately 116,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,056,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

HOME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

The stock has a market cap of $590.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). At Home Group had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

