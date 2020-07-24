Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Issues Earnings Results

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million.

NASDAQ:ACBI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In related news, Director Shantella E. Cooper purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,045.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 6,200 shares of company stock worth $73,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.