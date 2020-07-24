Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 10,362 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 284.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.2% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.07. 74,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,728. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

