Atwater Malick LLC Buys 808 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Diageo comprises about 3.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

NYSE DEO traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.88. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average is $143.55. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

