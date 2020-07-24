Atwater Malick LLC Decreases Holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Atwater Malick LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,486,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,769,000 after acquiring an additional 867,837 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 70,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 94,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,486,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,335,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.20. 45,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,473. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $29,374.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,021.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Moxley III purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FULT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

