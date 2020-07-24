Atwater Malick LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atwater Malick LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 39.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,155,000 after buying an additional 1,104,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,614,000 after purchasing an additional 726,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,749,000 after purchasing an additional 613,699 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,327,000 after buying an additional 170,940 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,545,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,363,000 after buying an additional 483,411 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,252. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average of $114.05.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

