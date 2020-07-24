Atwater Malick LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 59,351 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 56,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period.

Shares of CMF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. 3,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,240. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $63.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

