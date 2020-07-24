Atwater Malick LLC Purchases 1,831 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up 3.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,818,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,549,000 after purchasing an additional 179,263 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,658,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $148,158,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $110,260,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,462.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,680. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

