Atwater Malick LLC Purchases 726 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 3.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 87.4% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.58. The company had a trading volume of 383,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $192.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

