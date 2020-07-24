Atwater Malick LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after purchasing an additional 866,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,876,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,037,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,082,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

CLX traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $226.25. 19,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,999. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $232.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

