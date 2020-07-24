Atwater Malick LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 194,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 27.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 289,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,699,000 after acquiring an additional 63,013 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 10.2% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 36,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,577. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.03.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

