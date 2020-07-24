Atwater Malick LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Atwater Malick LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 2.5% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

ACWI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 66,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,979. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

