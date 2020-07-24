AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.84, but opened at $52.55. AutoNation shares last traded at $54.43, with a volume of 74,399 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,882,000 after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 15.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after buying an additional 602,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AutoNation by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AutoNation by 16.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 43.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 328,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.47.

AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.