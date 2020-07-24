Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Avangrid accounts for about 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,460. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. Avangrid Inc has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

AGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avangrid from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

