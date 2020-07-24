Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the quarter. Avid Bioservices accounts for approximately 9.5% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 3.42% of Avid Bioservices worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 186,584 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 37,927 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,967. The company has a market capitalization of $392.18 million, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 2.23. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $25,339.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at $72,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDMO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

