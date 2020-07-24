Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Issues Earnings Results

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter.
Shares of Avidbank stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.69. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.
Avidbank Company Profile
