Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Issues Earnings Results

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter.

Shares of Avidbank stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.69. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit.

