AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €18.80 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €18.80 ($21.12) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($29.78) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($27.53) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.08 ($25.93).

CS traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €18.17 ($20.41). 7,267,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.74. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a one year high of €27.69 ($31.11).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

