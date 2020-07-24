Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AXIS Capital continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. It is focused on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time. Also, it has been improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in the insurance segment. Its shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Nevertheless, it continues to deploy capital fo boosting shareholder value in forms of buybacks and dividends. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces underwriting volatility. Stiff competition in reinsurance industry and high costs put a strain on margin. Thus, it has cut its expense budget to help protect the profitability in 2020. Amount that has been identified in expense cut is $50 million.”

AXS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of Axis Capital stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,049.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.61. Axis Capital has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Melissa Dowling bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $50,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,323 shares in the company, valued at $118,863.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Davis bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $8,646,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,847.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,149,107 shares of company stock worth $47,442,566. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 19.1% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

