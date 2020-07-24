Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT Raised to $48.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target boosted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,585. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $587,664.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,159,184.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $1,714,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,386.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,129 shares of company stock worth $7,990,904. 25.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.