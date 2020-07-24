Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.31, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million.

NYSE:BFC opened at $63.59 on Friday. Bank First National has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank First National from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

