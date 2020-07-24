Bank of America Boosts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $27.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTCH. UBS Group raised their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Farfetch from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research raised Farfetch from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.53.

NYSE:FTCH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. 67,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. Farfetch has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 2.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

