Bank of America Lowers Exelon (NYSE:EXC) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the energy giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.86. 221,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,642,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Exelon by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,462,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Exelon by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,053,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Exelon by 28.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,006,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,585,513 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $572,617,000 after purchasing an additional 685,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

