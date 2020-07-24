Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,323. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $126.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.51. Bank Of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Bank Of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BPRN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Bank Of Princeton from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank Of Princeton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

