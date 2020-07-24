Barclays Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $25.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.
SYF traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. 175,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,141. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.67.
In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synchrony Financial Company Profile
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
