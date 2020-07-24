Barclays Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $25.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

SYF traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. 175,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,141. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

