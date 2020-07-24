Barclays Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $142.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by Barclays from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.80. 60,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,840. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $142.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.88 and a 200 day moving average of $114.55.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,608.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.