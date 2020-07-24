Beaxy Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $7,347.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044076 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.96 or 0.05379603 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00057059 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016739 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

BXY is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,517,319 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

